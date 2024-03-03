The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,829,000 after buying an additional 1,594,945 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,423.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,580,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,017 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,630 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

IPG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,587,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,793. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

