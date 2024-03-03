The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the period. Kroger comprises approximately 0.5% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 430.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Kroger Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KR traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,464,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

