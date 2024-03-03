The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,401 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Middleby worth $35,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 49,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Middleby by 19.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Middleby in the third quarter valued at $575,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 576.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Middleby by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIDD. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Middleby Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $158.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.15.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

