The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.7519 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $66.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $228,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $200,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.