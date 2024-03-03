The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,242,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,327,846. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $112.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average is $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

