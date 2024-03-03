The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.40. 8,114,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,559,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.