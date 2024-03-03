Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Tidewater’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tidewater updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $83.15. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDW. Johnson Rice began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tidewater by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,134,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after buying an additional 230,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 16.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,389,000 after buying an additional 263,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after buying an additional 159,961 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

