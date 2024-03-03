Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at National Bankshares

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Timbercreek Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of TSE:TF opened at C$7.74 on Wednesday. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 125.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$645.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

