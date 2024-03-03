Toncoin Trading Up 26.2% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00004269 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $9.09 billion and approximately $65.52 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 26.2% against the dollar.

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,638,196 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,103,614,208.587612 with 3,468,104,749.625951 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.70352948 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $76,431,607.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

