Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Loews by 115.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 270,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,120,000 after buying an additional 144,902 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Loews by 895.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 67,913 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Loews by 10.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Loews by 86.8% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

L stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,207 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

