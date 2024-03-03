Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,354 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.21. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

