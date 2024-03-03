Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $122.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.