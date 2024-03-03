Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 13,915 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,915 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

