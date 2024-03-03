Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,231 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

