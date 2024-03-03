Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,400 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 464,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,454.0 days.

Tosoh Price Performance

Tosoh stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Tosoh has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

