Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,400 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 464,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,454.0 days.
Tosoh Price Performance
Tosoh stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Tosoh has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10.
Tosoh Company Profile
