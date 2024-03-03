Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,536 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RS stock opened at $320.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $333.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.30.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,610 shares of company stock valued at $31,268,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.