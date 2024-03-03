Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.37 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,364 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

