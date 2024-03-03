Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.49 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,761,000 after purchasing an additional 119,578 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 247.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 186,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,570,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,642 shares of company stock worth $40,757,574. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $410.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.92 and its 200-day moving average is $356.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $413.34.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

