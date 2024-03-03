Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Free Report) by 110.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,975 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.15% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $800,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

ESMV opened at $26.07 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

