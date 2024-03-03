Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

RYU stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $99.69 and a 12-month high of $127.59.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

