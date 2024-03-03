Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $184.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

