Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8,285.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VAW stock opened at $193.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.25 and a 200-day moving average of $179.42. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $194.24.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

