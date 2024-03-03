Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 147.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $46.52 on Friday. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $277.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.