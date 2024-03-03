Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPV. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,181,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after acquiring an additional 649,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $83.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $83.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.