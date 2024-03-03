Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Free Report) by 193,993.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.66% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 152.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 8.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 107.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SRTY opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

