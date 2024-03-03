TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.75.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.43 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $804,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $804,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $209,909.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,538,240. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

