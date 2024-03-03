Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2,311.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,697,000 after purchasing an additional 578,622 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 119.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 418,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 27.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,510,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,468,000 after purchasing an additional 324,931 shares during the last quarter.

KMX stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

