Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BILL were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BILL by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,154,000 after buying an additional 1,568,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,308,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,489,000 after buying an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Citigroup lifted their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 178.60 and a beta of 1.67. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

