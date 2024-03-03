Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 173,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LW opened at $102.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.