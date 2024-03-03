Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.