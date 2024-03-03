Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 242 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $85.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.