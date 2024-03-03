Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 335 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 13.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Incyte by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after acquiring an additional 92,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Incyte by 55.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Incyte by 131.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INCY opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.31. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

