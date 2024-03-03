Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 19.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,182,000 after purchasing an additional 776,165 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,730,000 after buying an additional 43,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Trex by 7.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,441,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,122,000 after purchasing an additional 240,850 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Shares of TREX opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

