Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,928 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLNC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLNC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.