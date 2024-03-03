Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,393 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 10,070.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,861,000 after buying an additional 558,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Etsy Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.68. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $122.51. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.02.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

