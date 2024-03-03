Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 159.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.7 %

HOG opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

