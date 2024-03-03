Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,704 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Teradata by 115.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TDC stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

