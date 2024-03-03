Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.80 Million in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,662 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AECOM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in AECOM by 26.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $89.38 on Friday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $94.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 198.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.41.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

