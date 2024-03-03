Trexquant Investment LP Sells 12,409 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. Needham & Company LLC lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 156,734 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $4,463,784.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,764,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,569,770.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 167,349 shares of company stock worth $4,763,520 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $33.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 0.83.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

