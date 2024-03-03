Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,303 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Tripadvisor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,794,000 after acquiring an additional 563,983 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 23.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $155,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,877,634 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 21.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,554,249 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 444,224 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 11.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,643 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $37,209,000 after purchasing an additional 195,490 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRIP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $27.16 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 452.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

