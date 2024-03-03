Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Trading 4% Higher

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. 205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Company Profile

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.