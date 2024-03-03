Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Trimble by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,499 shares of company stock valued at $777,470 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

