TrueFi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.62 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. TrueFi has a total market cap of $81.24 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,786,692 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,096,786,692.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07603282 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $9,691,860.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

