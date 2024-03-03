Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,534 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $46,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $465,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after buying an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after buying an additional 3,114,614 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EFV stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

