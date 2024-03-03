Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,146 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $44,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 208,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Get Our Latest Report on TTE

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.