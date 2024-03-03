Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Capital One Financial worth $48,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $136.77 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.18 and its 200 day moving average is $114.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.