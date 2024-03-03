Truist Financial Increases PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $58.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $52.32.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $3,061,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 808,233 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $3,061,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $243,596.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,253 shares of company stock worth $11,856,409 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Amundi purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

