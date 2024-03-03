TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Announces Earnings Results

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04), reports. TTEC had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $626.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million.

TTEC Stock Down 20.5 %

TTEC opened at $13.87 on Friday. TTEC has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $657.72 million, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s payout ratio is 577.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TTEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on TTEC

Institutional Trading of TTEC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TTEC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TTEC by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.