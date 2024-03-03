TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $559.0 million-$569.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.9 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.860 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. TTEC has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $657.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $626.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. TTEC had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 577.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,914,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,409,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,218,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,119,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TTEC by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,448,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after buying an additional 131,719 shares during the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

