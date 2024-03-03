Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Bwcp LP raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 43,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total transaction of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $880,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,650 shares of company stock valued at $22,569,396. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $440.90 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.06 and a one year high of $454.74. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.04.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

